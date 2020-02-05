

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) has shortened its payment terms to 20 days for 90 percent of its Australian suppliers.



As per the new policy, Rio Tinto will immediately begin transitioning small businesses with annual turnover up to A$10 million to payment terms that will see them paid within 20 days of receipt of a valid invoice.



Previously, Telstra has decided to reduce its payment terms to 20 days for its small and medium-sized suppliers by the end of the financial year.



