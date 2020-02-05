Epsilon Appoints Michel Robert as Group Chief Executive Officer

Former Claranet Managing Director brings 20+ years of experience in IT services to supercharge Epsilon's growth across industry segments

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global connectivity and communications service provider, has appointed Michel Robert as its Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. Bringing more than two decades of technology experience, Michel will lead Epsilon's executive leadership team to build on Epsilon's global strategy in high-growth markets including Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States.

The appointment comes after Epsilon announced plans to target enterprise customers, through partners and directly, with its SD-WAN and interconnection services for secure and cost-effective connectivity between branch locations, data centres and the cloud. Michel will be joining a recently enhanced senior management team with the goal of accelerating the company's transformation - Lee Myall joined as Chief Commercial Officer and Colin Whitbread as Managing Director, Service and Operations, in 2019.

"Michel has a proven track record for overseeing substantial business growth and played significant roles in developing new markets. His experience in hybrid cloud, networking and cybersecurity, alongside tripling the size of Claranet's UK operation, gives us confidence in Michel's leadership to take Epsilon's global growth to the next level," said Kuok Khoon Ean, Chairman, Epsilon Global Communications.

Michel takes over from Co-Founder and former CEO Jerzy Szlosarek, who stepped down after a successful 16 years with Epsilon. Since Epsilon's founding in 2003, Szlosarek has grown the company from a regional carrier to a global leader in digital connectivity.

"Epsilon is a unique business with a diverse product portfolio and a well-established brand in the interconnection space. I'm excited to work with the Epsilon team to provide customers with flexible, scalable, on-demand connectivity and colocation services to support their cloud adoption and IT modernisation requirements," said Michel Robert, Group Chief Executive Officer, Epsilon Global Communications. "Epsilon's strong telecom roots along with its ongoing innovation in software-defined technology and the Infiny portal bring a true differentiator in the Network as a Service (NaaS) market. I look forward to leading Epsilon's growth across the enterprise segment and supporting the success of our customers and partners globally."

Michel joined Epsilon from Claranet, where he spent over 12 years as Managing Director. During his tenure, he led the business in the UK, Benelux, and US, as well as its global cybersecurity business and group operations function. Before that, he was European Solutions Director for Dimension Data.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a cloud-centric global connectivity and communications service provider, connecting to 220 data centres in 39 cities. The company's SDN platform, Infiny by Epsilon, combines on-demand connectivity, a web-based portal and APIs to give partners simple and effective solutions. All Epsilon services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects the world's communications and technology hubs. Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London, New York, Dubai and Sofia.

For more information, visit epsilontel.com .

Media contact:



Sherman Peh

Senior Manager, Content and Public Relations

+65-6813-4905

sherman.peh@epsilontel.com

