Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Full year and fourth quarter 2019 results 05-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST "Strong cash flow and earnings despite the worst stainless market environment since inception of Aperam" Luxembourg, February 5, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months and full year ending December 31, 2019. Highlights · Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.7x in 2019 compared to 1.4x in 2018 · Steel shipments of 1,786 thousand tonnes in 2019, 9.4% decrease compared to steel shipments of 1,972 thousand tonnes in 2018 · EBITDA of EUR 357 million in 2019, including an exceptional gain2 of EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 504 million in 2018 · EBITDA of EUR 102 million in Q4 2019, including an exceptional gain2 of EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 79 million in Q3 2019 · Net income of EUR 148 million in 2019, compared to EUR 286 million in 2018 · Basic earnings per share of EUR 1.82 in 2019, compared to EUR 3.39 in 2018 · Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 400 million in 2019, compared to EUR 295 million in 2018 · Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 281 million in 2019, including EUR 30 million from the divestment of the entire Gerdau stake, compared to EUR 108 million in 2018 · Net financial debt of EUR 75 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to EUR 48 million as of December 31, 2018 Strategic initiatives · Leadership Journey?(R)3 Phase 3:? The realized annualized gains reached EUR 18 million in Q4 2019. Aperam realized cumulative annualized gains of EUR 123 million till year end 2019 Prospects · Adj EBITDA in Q1 2020 is expected at a comparable level to Q4 2019 adj EBITDA · Net financial debt is expected to increase due to seasonal effects in Q1 2020, however, will continue to remain at low levels Cash Deployment In coherence to its Financial Policy, Aperam is announcing: · To maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75 per share (subject to AGM approval) · A share buyback program of up to EUR 100 million Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "In Q4 2019 Aperam has faced the most difficult market conditions since its inception. This was due to unprecedented pricing pressure combined with a strong volume contraction from trade war induced extremely high import volumes. This was amplified by weak economic conditions in both Europe and Brazil. In this context Aperam has achieved solid cash flow and earnings which demonstrates the value of the Leadership Journey?(R) and proves how this program has transformed Aperam over the past years. Going forward we expect the economic environment to remain challenging and high competitive pressure to persist in 2020. We are therefore intensifying our efforts to increase efficiency and competitiveness. We will also continue in our efforts to the European Commission to promptly set a level playing field." Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) (in millions of Euros, unless Q4 19 Q3 19 Q4 18 12M 19 12M 18 otherwise stated) Sales 1,000 972 1,120 4,240 4,677 Operating income 59 43 52 207 361 Net income attributable to 29 37 49 148 286 equity holders of the parent Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.36 0.47 0.59 1.82 3.39 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.36 0.47 0.37 1.82 3.03 Free cash flow before dividend 140 45 35 281 108 and share buy-back Net Financial Debt (at the end 75 172 48 75 48 of the period) Adj. EBITDA 85 79 90 340 504 Exceptional items 17 - - 17 - EBITDA 102 79 90 357 504 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 211 189 188 190 256 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 254 189 188 200 256 Steel shipments (000t) 402 418 480 1,786 1,972 Health & Safety results Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.9x in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2.2x in the third quarter of 2019. For 2019 the lost time injury frequency rate was 1.7x after 1.4x in 2018. Financial results analysis for full year period ending December 31, 2019 Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 9.3%, at EUR 4,240 million compared to EUR 4,677 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, mainly due to lower shipments. Steel shipments in 2019 decreased by 9.4% at 1,786 thousand tonnes compared to 1,972 thousand tonnes in 2018. EBITDA reached EUR 357 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 (including exceptional gains of EUR 17 million for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil) compared to EBITDA of EUR 504 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Group EBITDA declined by 29% despite the positive effect from the Leadership Journey(R)4 and the Top Line strategy. A weak economic environment both in Europe and Brazil weighed on volumes while excessive imports into Europe severely depressed prices. Brazil additionally suffered from temporarily higher raw material costs that could not be passed on to customers. Phase 3 of the Leadership Journey(R) - the Transformation Program - continued to progress over the year with an annualized contribution of EUR 90 million to EBITDA. Depreciation, amortization and impairment was EUR (150) million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Aperam had an operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of EUR 207 million compared to an operating income of EUR 361 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Financing costs, net, for the year ended December 31, 2019 were EUR (23) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (10) million and including an exceptional financial loss of EUR (16) million related to the early buy-back of convertible bonds due 2021. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was EUR (37) million. The Company recorded a net income of EUR 148 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cash flows from operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 were positive at EUR 400 million, thanks to a working capital decrease of EUR 81 million. CAPEX for the year ended December 31, 2019 was EUR 151 million. Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 281 million including EUR 30 million from the divestment of the entire Gerdau stake. As of December 31, 2019, shareholders' equity was EUR 2,418 million and net financial debt was EUR 75 million (gross financial debt as of December 31, 2019 was EUR 450 million. Cash & cash equivalents were EUR 375 million). Total cash returns to shareholders in 2019 amounted to EUR 235 million consisting of EUR 93 million of share buy-back and EUR 142 million of dividend. During 2019, the Company fully repurchased the remaining part of Convertible Bonds 2021 with a nominal amount of USD 237.2 million for a total consideration of EUR 219 million. On February 25, 2019, the Company announced the signature of a financing contract where the European Investment Bank makes available to Aperam an amount of EUR 100 million. The financing contract, which is senior unsecured, with final maturity date March 15, 2029, was entirely drawn down on March 15, 2019. . On September 27, 2019, Aperam S.A. closed a "Schuldscheindarlehen" loan agreement for a total aggregate amount of EUR 190 million, with maturities spread over 4 to 7 years. The Company had liquidity of EUR 675 million as of December 31, 2019, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 375 million and undrawn credit lines4 of EUR 300 million. Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019 Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 3% to EUR 1,000 million compared to EUR 972 million for the third quarter of 2019. Steel shipments decreased from 418 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2019, to 402 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITDA has increased over the quarter to EUR 102 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (including exceptional gains of EUR 17 million for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil) from EUR 79 million for the third quarter of 2019. In addition to a seasonally weak quarter in Brazil the seasonal increase in Europe was rather soft. High import volumes into Europe caused prices to deteriorate further during the quarter. The weak economic environment also prevented seasonally higher volumes during Q4. Lag effects from raw material pricing caused positive inventory valuation effects during the quarter. Depreciation, amortization and impairment was EUR (43) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Aperam had an operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of EUR 59 million compared to an operating income of EUR 43 million for the previous quarter. Financing costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were EUR (2) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (3) million. Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was EUR (28) million,

