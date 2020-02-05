DJ Full year and fourth quarter 2019 results

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Full year and fourth quarter 2019 results 05-Feb-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST "Strong cash flow and earnings despite the worst stainless market environment since inception of Aperam" Luxembourg, February 5, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months and full year ending December 31, 2019. Highlights · Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.7x in 2019 compared to 1.4x in 2018 · Steel shipments of 1,786 thousand tonnes in 2019, 9.4% decrease compared to steel shipments of 1,972 thousand tonnes in 2018 · EBITDA of EUR 357 million in 2019, including an exceptional gain2 of EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 504 million in 2018 · EBITDA of EUR 102 million in Q4 2019, including an exceptional gain2 of EUR 17 million, compared to EUR 79 million in Q3 2019 · Net income of EUR 148 million in 2019, compared to EUR 286 million in 2018 · Basic earnings per share of EUR 1.82 in 2019, compared to EUR 3.39 in 2018 · Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 400 million in 2019, compared to EUR 295 million in 2018 · Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 281 million in 2019, including EUR 30 million from the divestment of the entire Gerdau stake, compared to EUR 108 million in 2018 · Net financial debt of EUR 75 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to EUR 48 million as of December 31, 2018 Strategic initiatives · Leadership Journey?(R)3 Phase 3:? The realized annualized gains reached EUR 18 million in Q4 2019. Aperam realized cumulative annualized gains of EUR 123 million till year end 2019 Prospects · Adj EBITDA in Q1 2020 is expected at a comparable level to Q4 2019 adj EBITDA · Net financial debt is expected to increase due to seasonal effects in Q1 2020, however, will continue to remain at low levels Cash Deployment In coherence to its Financial Policy, Aperam is announcing: · To maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75 per share (subject to AGM approval) · A share buyback program of up to EUR 100 million Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "In Q4 2019 Aperam has faced the most difficult market conditions since its inception. This was due to unprecedented pricing pressure combined with a strong volume contraction from trade war induced extremely high import volumes. This was amplified by weak economic conditions in both Europe and Brazil. In this context Aperam has achieved solid cash flow and earnings which demonstrates the value of the Leadership Journey?(R) and proves how this program has transformed Aperam over the past years. Going forward we expect the economic environment to remain challenging and high competitive pressure to persist in 2020. We are therefore intensifying our efforts to increase efficiency and competitiveness. We will also continue in our efforts to the European Commission to promptly set a level playing field." Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) (in millions of Euros, unless Q4 19 Q3 19 Q4 18 12M 19 12M 18 otherwise stated) Sales 1,000 972 1,120 4,240 4,677 Operating income 59 43 52 207 361 Net income attributable to 29 37 49 148 286 equity holders of the parent Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.36 0.47 0.59 1.82 3.39 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.36 0.47 0.37 1.82 3.03 Free cash flow before dividend 140 45 35 281 108 and share buy-back Net Financial Debt (at the end 75 172 48 75 48 of the period) Adj. EBITDA 85 79 90 340 504 Exceptional items 17 - - 17 - EBITDA 102 79 90 357 504 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 211 189 188 190 256 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 254 189 188 200 256 Steel shipments (000t) 402 418 480 1,786 1,972 Health & Safety results Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.9x in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2.2x in the third quarter of 2019. For 2019 the lost time injury frequency rate was 1.7x after 1.4x in 2018. Financial results analysis for full year period ending December 31, 2019 Sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 decreased by 9.3%, at EUR 4,240 million compared to EUR 4,677 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, mainly due to lower shipments. Steel shipments in 2019 decreased by 9.4% at 1,786 thousand tonnes compared to 1,972 thousand tonnes in 2018. EBITDA reached EUR 357 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 (including exceptional gains of EUR 17 million for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil) compared to EBITDA of EUR 504 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Group EBITDA declined by 29% despite the positive effect from the Leadership Journey(R)4 and the Top Line strategy. A weak economic environment both in Europe and Brazil weighed on volumes while excessive imports into Europe severely depressed prices. Brazil additionally suffered from temporarily higher raw material costs that could not be passed on to customers. Phase 3 of the Leadership Journey(R) - the Transformation Program - continued to progress over the year with an annualized contribution of EUR 90 million to EBITDA. Depreciation, amortization and impairment was EUR (150) million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Aperam had an operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of EUR 207 million compared to an operating income of EUR 361 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Financing costs, net, for the year ended December 31, 2019 were EUR (23) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (10) million and including an exceptional financial loss of EUR (16) million related to the early buy-back of convertible bonds due 2021. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was EUR (37) million. The Company recorded a net income of EUR 148 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Cash flows from operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 were positive at EUR 400 million, thanks to a working capital decrease of EUR 81 million. CAPEX for the year ended December 31, 2019 was EUR 151 million. Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 281 million including EUR 30 million from the divestment of the entire Gerdau stake. As of December 31, 2019, shareholders' equity was EUR 2,418 million and net financial debt was EUR 75 million (gross financial debt as of December 31, 2019 was EUR 450 million. Cash & cash equivalents were EUR 375 million). Total cash returns to shareholders in 2019 amounted to EUR 235 million consisting of EUR 93 million of share buy-back and EUR 142 million of dividend. During 2019, the Company fully repurchased the remaining part of Convertible Bonds 2021 with a nominal amount of USD 237.2 million for a total consideration of EUR 219 million. On February 25, 2019, the Company announced the signature of a financing contract where the European Investment Bank makes available to Aperam an amount of EUR 100 million. The financing contract, which is senior unsecured, with final maturity date March 15, 2029, was entirely drawn down on March 15, 2019. . On September 27, 2019, Aperam S.A. closed a "Schuldscheindarlehen" loan agreement for a total aggregate amount of EUR 190 million, with maturities spread over 4 to 7 years. The Company had liquidity of EUR 675 million as of December 31, 2019, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 375 million and undrawn credit lines4 of EUR 300 million. Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending December 31, 2019 Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 3% to EUR 1,000 million compared to EUR 972 million for the third quarter of 2019. Steel shipments decreased from 418 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2019, to 402 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITDA has increased over the quarter to EUR 102 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (including exceptional gains of EUR 17 million for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil) from EUR 79 million for the third quarter of 2019. In addition to a seasonally weak quarter in Brazil the seasonal increase in Europe was rather soft. High import volumes into Europe caused prices to deteriorate further during the quarter. The weak economic environment also prevented seasonally higher volumes during Q4. Lag effects from raw material pricing caused positive inventory valuation effects during the quarter. Depreciation, amortization and impairment was EUR (43) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Aperam had an operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of EUR 59 million compared to an operating income of EUR 43 million for the previous quarter. Financing costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were EUR (2) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (3) million. Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was EUR (28) million,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

including a EUR (26) million reversal of deferred tax assets on tax losses in various jurisdictions. The Company recorded a net income of EUR 29 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash flows from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 were positive at EUR 162 million, with a working capital decrease of EUR 70 million. CAPEX for the fourth quarter was EUR (52) million. Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR 140 million. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 35 million, consisting fully of dividend. Operating segment results analysis Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q4 19 Q3 19 Q4 18 12M 19 12M 18 otherwise stated) Sales 808 771 913 3,352 3,840 Adjusted EBITDA 71 57 87 259 422 Exceptional items 16 - - 16 - EBITDA 87 57 87 275 422 Depreciation, amortisation & (34) (29) (34) (123) (126) impairment Operating income 53 28 53 152 296 Steel shipments (000t) 402 401 470 1,722 1,914 Average steel selling price 1,843 1,861 1,859 1,879 1,942 (EUR/t) (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 808 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 4.8% increase compared to sales of EUR 771 million for the third quarter of 2019. Steel shipments during the fourth quarter were 402 thousand tonnes. This is stable compared to shipments of 401 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The weak economic environment in Europe and further destocking only allowed for a soft seasonal recovery post the summer effects while the seasonal volume decline in Brazil was supplemented by the weak economy. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment slightly decreased by -1% compared to the previous quarter. The segment had EBITDA of EUR 275 million (of which EUR 150 million from Europe and EUR 125 million from South America) for the year 2019 compared to EUR 422 million (of which EUR 260 million from Europe and EUR 162 million from South America) for the year 2018. 2019 EBITDA declined year on year despite the successful implementation of the Top Line strategy and Leadership Journey(R) and exceptional gains of EUR 16 million in Brazil for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods. Real demand was soft due to the low growth economic environment in both Europe and Brazil. Persistent high imports into Europe depressed prices. Soft global prices impacted margins in Brazil and made it impossible to pass on temporarily higher raw material costs to customers. The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 87 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to EUR 57 million for the third quarter of 2019 including exceptional gains of EUR 16 million in Brazil for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods. Slightly higher volumes in Europe and positive inventory valuation effects from raw material pricing added to the higher EBITDA which was partly compensated by deteriorating prices and a seasonally weak quarter in Brazil. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expense was EUR (34) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 53 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income of EUR 28 million for the third quarter of 2019. Services & Solutions(1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q4 19 Q3 19 Q4 18 12M 19 12M 18 otherwise stated) Sales 382 418 467 1,773 2,066 Adjusted EBITDA 4 9 (3) 45 43 Exceptional items 1 - - 1 - EBITDA 5 9 (3) 46 43 Depreciation & amortisation (5) (2) (3) (13) (9) Operating income - 7 (6) 33 34 Steel shipments (000t) 144 166 181 706 819 Average steel selling price 2,470 2,397 2,513 2,381 2,428 (EUR/t) (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 382 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 8.6% compared to sales of EUR 418 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2019, steel shipments were 144 thousand tonnes compared to 166 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had higher average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period. The segment recorded EBITDA of EUR 46 million for the year 2019 compared to EUR 43 million for the year 2018. The higher result despite weak demand and negative inventory valuation was attributable to higher margin, lower costs through the Leadership Journey as well as various smaller positive items including Pis/Cofins credits. The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to EBITDA of EUR 9 million for the third quarter of 2019. EBITDA decreased mainly due to a pronounced 13% seasonal decline in volumes quarter on quarter. Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (5) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Services & Solutions segment had an operating income of less than EUR 1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income of EUR 7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Alloys & Specialties(1) (in millions of Euros, unless Q4 19 Q3 19 Q4 18 12M 19 12M 18 otherwise stated) Sales 160 128 138 597 554 EBITDA 14 12 7 50 46 Depreciation & amortisation (1) (3) (1) (8) (6) Operating income 13 9 6 42 40 Steel shipments (000t) 9 8 9 36 36 Average steel selling price 16,384 16,018 14,989 15,949 14,635 (EUR/t) (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Alloys & Specialties segment had sales of EUR 160 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 25% compared to EUR 128 million for the third quarter of 2019. Steel shipments were higher during the fourth quarter of 2019 at 9 thousand tonnes compared to 8 thousand tonnes during the third quarter of 2019. Average steel selling prices increased over the quarter. The segment recorded EBITDA of EUR 50 million for the year 2019 compared to EUR 46 million for the year 2018 despite negative inventory valuation effects due to lower raw material prices. This is mainly attributable to the contribution of the Top Line strategy and Leadership Journey?(R). The Alloys & Specialties segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 14 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to EUR 12 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in EBITDA was mainly due to higher shipments despite negative raw material induced inventory valuation effects. Depreciation and amortisation expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was EUR (1) million. The Alloys & Specialties segment had an operating income of EUR 13 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income of EUR 9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Recent developments · During the fourth quarter of 2019, Aperam has received final and unappealable court decision (following the Supreme Court decision in the leading case) in respect of its long ongoing dispute with tax authorities to exclude ICMS from the PIS / COFINS's tax base. Accordingly Aperam has recognized extra credits in Q4 2019 amounting to EUR 17 million EUR as EBITDA. Aperam will potentially be able to also recoup overpaid amounts and account for additional pre tax income of up to EUR 200 million (including approximately up to EUR 100 million in EBITDA and approximately up to EUR 100 million in interest income) after approval of Court / confirmation by the Tax Department for recovery of overpaid amounts. These amounts would be recognized in the P&L in the year 2020 while the cash collection (net of tax) would take several years. · On December 5, 2019, Aperam announced its financial calendar for 2020. · On December 16, 2019 Aperam announced its 2030 environmental objectives and ambition to be carbon neutral in its European operations by 2050, contributing to the European Commission's Green Deal. By 2030 and against the 2015 baseline Aperam targets to reduce CO2 emissions by 15%, reduce energy usage by 11%, reduce water intake by 40%, reduce dust emission by 70% and increase waste recycling to >97%. Aperam is the world's greenest stainless steel producer thanks to the use of charcoal from our sustainably cultivated forests in Brazil[1] and its European production route based on fully recyclable stainless steel scrap. . New developments · On February 5, 2020 Aperam announced its detailed dividend payment schedule for 2020. The Company proposes to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The schedule is available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under Investors > Equity Investors > Dividends. · On February 5, 2020, Aperam announced a share buyback program of up to EUR 100 million, and a maximum of 3.8 million shares under the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)