

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to 1.08 billion euros or 1.31 euros per share, from 1.01 billion euros or 1.24 euros per share last year.



The latest quarter's results included substantially better results outside Industrial Businesses compared to the year-ago period.



Adjusted EBITA for Industrial Business declined to 1.43 billion euros from 2.04 billion euros last year, due mainly to a loss in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy or SGRE and market weakness for short-cycle businesses.



Adjusted EBITA margin Industrial Businesses was 7.3 percent, down from 10.5 percent last year, held back by 0.2 billion euros in severance charges, which reduced adjusted EBITA margin Industrial Businesses by 1.0 percentage points.



Revenue for the quarter grew 1 percent to 20.32 billion euros from 20.12 billion euros last year.



Orders for the quarter declined 2 percent to 24.76 billion euros from 25.17 billion euros a year ago, as sharply lower volume from large orders in Mobility more than offset increases in the majority of industrial businesses, particularly in SGRE.



On a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, orders declined 4 percent and revenue decreased 1 percent. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.22 and the order backlog reached a new high at 149 billion euros.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Siemens affirmed its outlook for basic earnings per share from net income in a range of 6.30 euros to 7.00 euros, compared to 6.41 euros in fiscal 2019. This outlook excludes charges related to legal and regulatory matters.



Siemens also maintained its outlook for moderate growth in full-year comparable revenue, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.



As previously announced, Siemens plan to carve out Gas and Power and to contribute its 59 percent stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy or SGRE to create a new entity, Siemens Energy.



For this entity, the company plans a spin-off and public listing before the end of fiscal 2020, with Siemens Energy becoming part of discontinued operations prior to the spin-off.



