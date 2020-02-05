

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad lower on Wednesday following the previous session's sharp rally.



Asian markets held steady even as the death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak neared 500, with total infections over 24,000.



Elsewhere, the U.S. Senate is likely to close the third impeachment trial in American history today with an all-but-certain acquittal of President Donald Trump.



Final Purchasing Managers' survey and retail sales figures are due from euro area later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to some key U.S. economic reports on private sector employment, trade deficit and service sector activity.



Survey results from IHS Markit showed earlier today that China's private sector activity grew at the slowest pace in four months at the start of the year, reflecting slowdown in manufacturing and services sectors. The Caixin composite output index fell to 51.9 in January from 52.6 in December.



Gold firmed up after a sharp drop in the previous session. Oil prices also bounced back as hopes for output cuts from OPEC and its allies helped offset worries about a long-term dent in demand for energy and other commodities.



U.S. stocks posted healthy gains for a second day running overnight on expectations that Chinese policymakers will unveil more measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.1 percent to reach a fresh record closing high.



European stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors watched the latest U.S. political developments and remained hopeful that China would take steps to limit the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 1.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both spiked by 1.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.6 percent.



