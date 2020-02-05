Anzeige
05.02.2020
BNP Paribas CEO Interview - FY 2019 Results (Video)

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNP Paribas, one of Europe's largest banks, reports 2019 full year results. CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé comments on the Group's results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:
https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/bnp-paribas-fy-2019-results-eurobusiness-media/

Topics covered in the interview include:

- 2019 Results Highlights

- Domestic Markets

- International Financial Services

- CIB

- Cost of risk

- 2020 Transformation Plan

- 2020 Objectives

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 72 countries, with more than 202,000 employees, of which more than 154,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

