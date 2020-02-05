Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2019

Yara International ASA fourth quarter 2019 results will be released on Friday 7 February 2020. The results will be available at www.yara.com from 08:00 CET.



The results will be presented at 09:30 CET by President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether, CFO Lars Røsæg and EVP Sales & Marketing Terje Knutsen at Yara headquarters in Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The presentation will be held in English, and will be webcast at www.yara.com .



If you would like to attend the presentation in Oslo, please confirm with an e-mail to ir@yara.com by 6 February 2020.



There will also be a conference call at 14:00 CET the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara's management.



Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/9184741



1. Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.