

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer confidence improved in the first quarter as households were more positive about economic situation and labor market, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -9.4 in the first quarter from -10.3 in the preceding period.



The outlook for future economic situation advanced sharply to -7.1 from -19.1 a quarter ago. The indicator for past financial situation declined to -14.2 from -10.9.



The assessment of future financial situation deteriorated in January, with the index falling to -8 from -2.9. At the same time, the likelihood of making major purchases remained unchanged at -8.3.



The survey results also showed a significant increase in the anticipated price development, which may have been partly due to the rapid and considerable rise in oil prices.



