Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFS7 ISIN: GB00BG11K365 Ticker-Symbol: 1HO1 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
09:15 Uhr
9,550 Euro
-0,450
-4,50 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDROW PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDROW PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,550
10,100
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REDROW
REDROW PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REDROW PLC9,550-4,50 %