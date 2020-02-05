

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) announced Wednesday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the French operations of EI-Technologies, a Paris-based, privately-held digital technology consulting firm and Salesforce specialist in France. Financial terms of the proposed transaction are not being disclosed.



The company said the planned acquisition requires advance consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions.



The company expects the proposed acquisition would complement its global Salesforce practice, expanding client resources in Europe. Through this acquisition, Cognizant would add approximately 345 employees in France.



