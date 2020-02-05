

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger Plc. (GRI.L), a provider of private rental housing, reported Wednesday strong rental growth and sales performance in four months.



In its trading update for the first four months of its financial year to the end of January 2020, the company reported strong overall rental growth of 3.5 percent year to date. The company reported 3.0 percent like-for-like rental growth on PRS homes.



Annualised rental growth was 4.5 percent on regulated tenancy rental reviews.



The company said it is seeing a growing customer demand for rental homes across the portfolio with 97.5 percent occupancy and 3.5 percent like-for-like rental growth.



Total PRS development pipeline now stands at 24 schemes, including TfL, representing 9,104 homes and about 2.0 billion pounds of investment.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive, said, 'The outlook for Grainger in 2020 is positive. Grainger is in a strong position to benefit from the market opportunities following the clear result of the General Election which is already driving improved housing market sentiment.'



The Company will announce its half year financial results on May 14.



