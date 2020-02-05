

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom said it signed first contract for battery-electric regional trains in Germany. The contract is worth about 100 million euros.



The company noted that it will manufacture, deliver and maintain until 2032 eleven Coradia Continental battery-electric trains for regional traffic on the Leipzig-Chemnitz route on behalf of VMS or Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen and with the support of ZVNL or Zweckverband für den Nahverkehrsraum Leipzig. VMS and ZVNL are responsible authorities for this line.



In 2014, Alstom had signed a contract with VMS for the delivery of 29 Coradia Continental electric regional trains or EMU. The authority requested a battery-electric version or BEMU, in order to bridge the 80 kilometres of non-electrified line between the cities of Chemnitz and Leipzig. The new trains will enter service in 2023.



The Coradia Continental BEMU has a range of up to 120 kilometres. They can be operated under catenary as well as on non-electrified sections. The three-car-trains will be 56 metres long and equipped with 150 seats. They will have a top speed of 160 km/h in battery mode.



