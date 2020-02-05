The household composters market is poised to grow by USD 329.38 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Household Composters Market Analysis Report by Product (stationary, tumbler and compacting), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the effective supply chain management.

The market is driven by the effective supply chain management. In addition, the growing awareness of the importance of organic waste recycling and organic farming is anticipated to boost the growth of the household composters market.

Municipalities across the world, especially in developed economies, are rolling out public outreach programs to encourage people to adopt household composters. Household composters help to recycle recurring waste and generate compost, which can be used for gardening. Municipalities bear the burden of collecting and processing solid waste generated from homes. This involves huge costs like labor, transportation, landfilling, and others. Composters reduce the amount of waste collected by the municipalities, which reduces the costs of overall waste management. Hence, home composting is considered one of the most convenient and cost-effective waste management options. Hence, public outreach programs undertaken to achieve effective supply chain management practices in waste recycling are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Household Composters Companies:

Algreen Products, Inc.

Algreen Products, Inc. has its business operations under various segments, such as planters, rain barrels, fountains, water gardening, and home accessories. The company offers a wide range of household composters such as soil saver, tumbler, terra composter, and solar digester.

Enviro World Corp.

Enviro World Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as FreeGarden EARTH, FreeGarden RAIN, and FreeGarden KITCHEN. The company offers a wide range of household composters such as Compost Bin EWC-30 for backyard composting.

Envirocycle Systems Inc.,

Envirocycle Systems Inc., has its business operations under three segments, such as composter, mini composter, and yin yang garden. The company offers household composters such as composter and mini composter for all-in-one outdoor composting.

Exaco Trading Co.

Exaco Trading Co. operates its business through various segments such as garden pavilions and structures, greenhouses and cold frames, rain barrels and rainwater harvesting products, and garden products and planters. The company offers a wide range of household composters and accessories such as Mr. Spin Compost Tumbler, Eco Master 300 Composter, Thermo King 900 Composter, Thermo Star Composter, Earthmaker Composter, Compost Accelerator Spray, and Spyro Compost Mixing Tool.

Good Ideas Inc

Good Ideas Inc has its business operations under various segments, such as rain barrels, recycled rain barrels, planters, raised bed gardens, and storage and waste bins. The company offers a wide range of household composters such as Compost Wizard, Compost Wizard Eco Square, Soil Machine PRO, and Compost Wizard Dual Insulated Composter.

Household Composters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Stationary

Tumbler

Compacting

Household Composters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

