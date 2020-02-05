Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2020 | 10:10
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 4 February 2020 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =95.87p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 98.91p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 108.92p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 109.35p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 February 2020
© 2020 PR Newswire