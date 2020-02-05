Qatar Foundation Marks 25Th Anniversary With Future Vision - And a Selfie

Qatar Foundation signs agreements with FIFA World Cup Qatar2022 Organizers, ExxonMobil and Qatar University

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson, and Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), addressed more than 5,000 students, staff, faculty, researchers and local officials at a major event yesterday celebrating the 25th anniversary of QF, founded by H.H. Sheikha Moza in 1995 to benefit Qatar and the world. But first H.E. Sheikha Hind stopped to take a selfie with the crowd.

Speaking during the event, H.H. Sheikha Moza said: "Today I am glad to see faces that have always been present throughout all of QF's achievements. The main challenge that we faced was to try convincing others to make a positive change, and that is through education, because education is our true wealth."

H.E. Sheikha Hind said: "QF's journey has been all about producing knowledge, generating ideas and perspectives, and nurturing talent," she said. "And we share all of this with the world, from our unique perspective as a nation proud of its Arab and Islamic heritage."

The QF CEO spoke after signing collaboration agreements with partners including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 organizers the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, ExxonMobil and Qatar University.

Her Excellency said collaboration underpinned QF "from its first day to its 25th year" - from allowing students to cross-register for courses at different universities and advancing autism research, to supporting young Arab innovators, and cultivating young people's STEM skills. And she said: "It's how we enable universities and technology companies, schools and think tanks, health experts and Islamic scholars, to complement and benefit each other."

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind then led a panel discussion including Her Excellency Lolwah Rashid Al Khater, Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Asked for an example of the impact QF has on Qatar's foreign policy, she said: "When the illegal blockade was imposed in 2017, a graduate of an Education City university who came from a blockading country called our embassy in Washington, DC. 'I might have my disagreements with Qatar foreign policy,' they said. 'But I remain grateful for the education Qatar provided me with and I put myself and my talents at your service.' And they came to work with the Embassy in DC."

"That's the impact QF has on the people who come through it", added Al Khater, who worked as a Senior Project Researcher at QF early in her career.

Joining the panel was Dominic Genetti, Vice President and Joint Venture Executive Director, ExxonMobil Qatar.

"Over the past two decades ExxonMobil has established a great relationship with Qatar Foundation, collaborating on education, research and community development," he said.

"We are delighted to have signed today's agreement with Qatar Foundation, affirming our mutual commitment to unlock human capabilities," added Genetti, noting that potential future collaborations included a carbon capture sequestration research project with the Qatar Environment and Engineering Research Institute.

Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086503/Qatar_Foundation_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086504/Qatar_Foundation_2.jpg