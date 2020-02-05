Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2020 | 10:22
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

5 February 2020

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 31 January 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets

CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 1.722

Total: 1.722

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836869

© 2020 PR Newswire