Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, February 5
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
5 February 2020
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 31 January 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security % of gross assets
CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 1.722
Total: 1.722
Contact for queries:
Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836869