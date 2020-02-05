World News Media Recognises AFP Confia as Part of its World Finance Investment Management Awards 2019

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has named AFP Confia as El Salvador's Best Investment Management Company as part of its Investment Management Awards 2019. The award is fully deserved after the financial institution invested time and money in order to successfully adapt to shifting market conditions.

In a video interview with World Finance, AFP Confia's CEO Lourdes Arévalo explained how a focus on innovation has always been at the heart of the firm's operation, allowing it to move rapidly when regulatory changes to El Salvador's pension system were implemented in 2017. Such flexibility has proven to be a decisive factor behind many of AFP's recent accolades.

"As a way of anticipating future change, we remain focused on proven process management strategies like Six Sigma and new tools such as biometric identification and artificial intelligence," Arévalo wrote in the most recent edition of World Finance. "We have supported these frameworks through a complete re-engineering of our processes and ensured that all of our business operations are focused on driving efficiencies, increasing savings and delivering best practices across the company."

In a separate video, AFP's Risk Director Kelvin Mejía and Investment Director Rafael Castellanos told World Finance that the 2017 pension reform had led to rising customer engagement, partially due to the deployment of new digital solutions including big data and machine learning. As long as AFP Confia remains committed to embracing new developments like these, its recent win at the World Finance Investment Management Awards is unlikely to be its last.

To learn more about AFP Confia and the pension system in El Salvador, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com