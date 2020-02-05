The U.S. tracker provider has launched NX Navigator, a control system it says offers improved monitoring across a range of weather conditions. The company claims the software enables PV plant operators to schedule maintenance operations such as cleaning and mowing.U.S. solar tacker company Nextracker has launched its NX Navigator control system for utility scale solar power plants. The company says the software can help increase the yield of solar parks while mitigating risk with snow shed, hail and hurricane stow features. Nextracker said the tool can provide key parameters at site, sub-field ...

