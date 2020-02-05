The "2020 France Cancer Diagnostics Market: Supplier Shares by Test, Competitive Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Latest Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author's new report is a strategic analysis of the major business opportunities emerging in the cancer diagnostics market during the next five years. The report examines trends in the French cancer diagnostics markets; reviews current and emerging tests; analyzes potential applications of various diagnostic technologies; forecasts sales of major tumor markers and market segment; profiles leading market players and potential entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.

Rationale

The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for new products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Cancer Diagnostic Tests Over 200 current and emerging assays including:

ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Sales and market shares of major suppliers, by individual cancer diagnostic test.

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts for major cancer diagnostic tests by market segment, including:

Hospitals Commercial/Private Laboratories

Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments.

Current and Emerging Products

Review of over 200 current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests, including:

Biochemical Markers

Oncogenes

Growth Factors

Hormones

Colony Stimulating Factors

Lymphokines

Immunohistochemical Stains, and others.

Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for cancer diagnostic testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA probes, biochips/microarrays, chromosome analysis, IT, artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, biosensors, and other technologies and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.

Review of competing/complementing technologies, including CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.

Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests and detection technologies.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Applied Gene Technologies

Arca Biopharma

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

CellSearch

Cepheid

Clinical Genomics

Decode Genetics

DiaSorin

Diazyme

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Epigenomics

Exact Sciences

Fujirebio

Guided Therapeutics

Hologic

Janssen Diagnostics

Kyowa Medex

Leica Biosystems

Myriad Genetics

OncoLab

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Panacea Pharmaceuticals

PerkinElmer

Polymedco

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Theradiag

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Vermillion

Wako Pure Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2enhjs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005302/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900