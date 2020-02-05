The global laminate lithium-ion battery market is poised to grow by USD 14.49 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The decline in lithium-ion battery prices and increase in sales of EV's is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Lithium-ion batteries account for a major part of the overall vehicle and equipment cost. The lithium-ion batteries are expensive in comparison to lead-acid batteries. However, with the advancement in technologies, the manufacturing cost of lithium-ion batteries is gradually declining. The prices of lithium-ion batteries have decreased at a CAGR of 96.86% during the period 2010-2017. This decrease in prices can be attributed to the rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries by the automotive industry and the development of cost-effective production methods by vendors. Thus, the decline in lithium-ion battery prices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Companies:

Automotive Energy Supply

Automotive Energy Supply is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as High energy cells, High energy module, and High energy battery pack. The company also provides laminated cells for EV applications that are formed by stacking anodes, cathodes, and separators.

BrightVolt

BrightVolt is headquartered in the US and offers Lithium polymer batteries of varied models such as BV-452229-14ET, BV-452229-17ET, BV-452229-25ET.

LG Chem

LG Chem is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and operates under various business segments, namely Basic materials chemicals, Energy solutions, IT Electronic materials and Advanced materials, Life sciences, and Common and others. The company provides slim and high energy density polymer batteries.

Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The company provides both gel polymer and liquid electrolyte laminate types of Li-ion batteries.

Panasonic

Panasonic is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Appliances, Eco solutions, Connected solutions, Automotive and industrial systems, and Other. The company offers Lithium-Polymer Batteries.

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Others

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

