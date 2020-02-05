RENEWI: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Otto de Bont
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Renewi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB007995243
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
50,000
20,000 shares at €0.4358 per share
30,000 shares at €0.4447 per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20,000 shares on 3 February 2020
30,000 shares on 4 February 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Amsterdam
Contact
Philip Griffin-Smith
Renewi plc Group Company Secretary +44(0)1908 650586
