NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 4 February 2020 were: 682.41p Capital only 689.81p Including current year income 682.41p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 689.81p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 100,149 ordinary shares on 04th February 2020, the Company has 79,009,090 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,521,236 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.