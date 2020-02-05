AIM ImmunoTech Inc: AIM ImmunoTech Announces Completion of Third-Party Clinical Trial Using Ampligen in Combination with Other Therapies as Adjuvant Treatment of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, today announced posting by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) on January 28, 2020 via ClinicalTrials.gov of completion of an independent, third-party clinical trial to evaluate the safety and activity of a triple combination (chemokine modulatory regimen or CKM) of celecoxib, interferon alfa (IFN), and Ampligen (rintatolimod), given with a dendritic cell (DC) vaccine, as a potential treatment for metastatic peritoneal surface malignancies after standard of care surgery.

The principal investigator of the trial was David L. Bartlett, MD, an internationally recognized cancer researcher at UPMC, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute. Detailed analysis of the clinical data by the investigators is expected to be reported by publication. For more information on the results, including limitations of the clinical trial, which according to the filing saw a median survival rate of 52 months for the 64 patients treated in the study, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02151448.

"We were honored to have Ampligen included in this trial and believe the outcome of this trial will be informative given the growing body of evidence supporting the important role Ampligen may play in modulating the immune system in oncology," said AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels. "Ampligen is a broadly applicable immune therapy that has the potential to be used in a wide range of therapies with a generally well-tolerated safety profile based on approximately 100,000 IV doses in humans to date, as well as Phase 1 safety studies in intraperitoneal (IP) and intranasal (IN) administration. Ampligen is also being studied in six immuno-oncology clinical trials in combination with checkpoint blockade drugs or other immuno-therapies at highly respected NCI-Designated Cancer Centers. We appreciate the strong third-party interest in our platform drug candidate Ampligen."

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

