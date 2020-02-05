Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share Exceed Expectations
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 28, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005244/en/
VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights
- Third quarter revenue growth of 9.2%
- Third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.66
- Repaid approximately $300 million of debt in the third quarter, and approximately $500 million year-to-date
John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For the third quarter, we were pleased to deliver revenue and earnings per share above our expectations. Our revenue increase reflected the addition of Versace and growth from Jimmy Choo, while Michael Kors revenue was better than anticipated. The strategic initiatives for our recent acquisitions, Versace and Jimmy Choo, continue to gain traction, and we believe we are on the right path to position Michael Kors for future growth. Longer term, as we continue to execute against our strategies, we are confident in our ability to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth."
Mr. Idol continued, "We are in the midst of a dynamic global health emergency related to the coronavirus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of China, including our own employees located in this region, as well as all of those affected by the virus globally. We hope for a speedy and positive resolution to this crisis. The situation in China and the measures being taken to protect the population are having a material impact on our business. Given our current visibility, we now anticipate annual revenue of approximately $5.65 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.50. This estimate could materially change if the severity of the situation in China worsens."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation
The Company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.
Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:
- Total revenue of $1.571 billion increased 9.2% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 9.6%.
- Gross profit was $932 million and gross margin was 59.3%, compared to $873 million and 60.7% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $934 million and adjusted gross margin was 59.5%, compared to $874 million and 60.8% in the prior year.
- Income from operations was $205 million and operating margin was 13.0% compared to $290 million and 20.2% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $264 million and operating margin was 16.8%, compared to $316 million and 22.0% in the prior year.
- Net income was $210 million, or $1.38 per diluted share compared to $200 million, or $1.33 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $253 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $265 million or $1.76 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Net inventory at December 28, 2019 was $960 million, a 25% increase compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting incremental Versace inventory. Michael Kors inventory declined 2% compared to the prior year.
Versace Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:
- Versace revenue was $195 million and comparable store sales increased in the mid single digits on a constant currency basis compared to stand-alone results from the prior year. Versace continued to deliver double digit comparable store sales growth in the Americas and EMEA.
- Versace operating loss was $12 million and operating margin was (6.2)%. Adjusted operating loss was $10 million and adjusted operating margin was (5.1)%.
Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:
- Jimmy Choo revenue of $165 million increased 1.9% compared to the prior year on both a reported and constant currency basis. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales were flat. Comparable store sales increased in the Americas and EMEA.
- Jimmy Choo operating income was $9 million and operating margin was 5.5%, compared to operating income of $15 million and operating margin of 9.3% in the prior year. In the prior year, adjusted operating income was $16 million and adjusted operating margin was 9.9%.
Michael Kors Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:
- Michael Kors revenue of $1.211 billion decreased 5.1% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 4.7%. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales decreased in the low single digits.
- Michael Kors operating income was $288 million and operating margin was 23.8%, compared to $320 million and 25.1% in the prior year.
Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.7 million of the Company's ordinary shares for approximately $100 million in open market transactions. As of December 28, 2019 the remaining availability under the Company's share repurchase program was $400 million.
Outlook
The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis.
Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, there has been an outbreak of coronavirus in China which the Company expects will materially impact its financial results. As of February 5, 2020, approximately 150 of the Company's 225 stores in mainland China are closed. Additionally, most of the stores that remain open are operating with reduced hours and experiencing significant declines in customer traffic. While this global health emergency is expected to be temporary, the duration and intensity of the disruption is uncertain, including potential broader impact outside of China if travel and tourist traffic is further restricted and there is a resulting decline in Chinese tourist spending in other regions. Given the dynamic nature of these circumstances, the Company currently expects the situation in China to reduce revenue by approximately $100 million and earnings per share by $0.40 to $0.45 for the fourth quarter and full year. This estimate could materially change if the severity of the situation worsens, including potential broader impact on our business outside the region if outbound travel and tourist traffic is further restricted out of China and into other countries and regions. In addition, given the lower than normal visibility, the Company will not be providing brand comparable store sales guidance ranges in the fourth quarter.
For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.
- Total revenue of approximately $5.65 billion
- Operating margin of approximately 13.7%
- Net interest expense in a range of $15 million to $20 million
- Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 152 million
- Effective tax rate of approximately 9.5%
- Diluted earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.50
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook
For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.
- Total revenue of approximately $1.3 billion
- Operating margin of approximately 9.0%
- Net interest expense of approximately $0 million
- Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 152 million
- Effective tax rate of approximately 7%
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.68 to $0.73
For Versace, the Company expects the following.
- Revenue of approximately $210 million
- Positive operating margin reflecting an additional month in the quarter, December, partially offset by increased investments to support growth initiatives
For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following.
- Revenue of approximately $130 million
- Operating margin improvement reflecting expense leverage and the normalization of strategic investments
For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following.
- Revenue of approximately $950 million
- Operating margin to be below prior year due to the impact of the situation in China, partially offset by cost reductions associated with the fleet optimization program
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss third quarter results is scheduled for today, February 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until February 12, 2020. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 9391540. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo and Versace acquisitions, restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, transformation costs and ERP implementation costs. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.
About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "estimates", "synergy", "cost-saving", "projects", "goal", "strategy", "budget", "forecast" or "might" or, words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, share buybacks, dividend policy, losses and future prospects of the Company, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations, and benefits from any acquisition. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); future availability of credit; the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics (including the outbreak of the coronavirus and its potential impact on our future financial results), disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets (including the continuing business disruption in Hong Kong); adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.
SCHEDULE 1
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
Total revenue
1,571
1,438
4,359
3,894
Cost of goods sold
639
565
1,719
1,507
Gross profit
932
873
2,640
2,387
Total operating expenses
727
583
2,296
1,692
Income from operations
205
290
344
695
Other income, net
(1)
(2)
(4)
(4)
Interest expense, net
3
7
19
21
Foreign currency (gain) loss
(2)
43
4
79
Income before provision for income taxes
205
242
325
599
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(4)
42
(2)
76
Net income
209
200
327
523
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
(1)
Net income attributable to Capri
210
200
328
524
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
150,826,196
149,183,049
151,159,423
149,420,087
Diluted
152,154,372
150,268,424
152,354,936
151,457,921
Net income per ordinary share:
Basic
1.39
1.34
2.17
3.50
Diluted
1.38
1.33
2.15
3.46
SCHEDULE 2
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 28,
March 30,
December 29,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
237
172
265
Receivables, net
321
383
291
Inventories, net
960
953
765
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
263
221
2,119
Total current assets
1,781
1,729
3,440
Property and equipment, net
596
615
544
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,665
Intangible assets, net
2,225
2,293
1,133
Goodwill
1,681
1,659
780
Deferred tax assets
165
112
47
Other assets
212
242
85
Total assets
8,325
6,650
6,029
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
375
371
329
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses
110
133
99
Accrued income taxes
30
34
23
Current operating lease liabilities
406
Short-term debt
1,031
630
579
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
353
374
357
Total current liabilities
2,305
1,542
1,387
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,751
Deferred rent
132
131
Deferred tax liabilities
440
438
182
Long-term debt
1,085
1,936
1,955
Other long-term liabilities
133
166
107
Total liabilities
5,714
4,214
3,762
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
4
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized;
outstanding at March 30, 2019, and 213,432,129 shares issued and
148,313,496 outstanding at December 29, 2018
Treasury shares, at cost 67,894,398 shares at December 28, 2019;
65,118,633 shares at March 30, 2019; and 65,118,633 shares at
December 29, 2018)
(3,325)
(3,223)
(3,223)
Additional paid-in capital
1,080
1,011
892
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(29)
(66)
(93)
Retained earnings
4,883
4,707
4,688
Total shareholders' equity of Capri
2,609
2,429
2,264
Noncontrolling interest
2
3
3
Total shareholders' equity
2,611
2,432
2,267
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
8,325
6,650
6,029
SCHEDULE 3
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 28,
December 29,
December 28,
December 29,
Revenue by Segment and Region:
Versace
The Americas
41
133
EMEA
98
311
Asia
56
186
Versace Revenue
195
630
Jimmy Choo
The Americas
34
29
85
75
EMEA
85
90
228
248
Asia
46
43
135
128
Jimmy Choo Revenue
165
162
448
451
Michael Kors
The Americas
834
898
2,222
2,363
EMEA
239
244
652
677
Asia
138
134
407
403
Michael Kors Revenue
1,211
1,276
3,281
3,443
Total Revenue
1,571
1,438
4,359
3,894
Income (Loss) from Operations:
Versace
(12)
(6)
Jimmy Choo
9
15
10
28
Michael Kors
288
320
711
798
Total segment income from operations
285
335
715
826
Less: Corporate expenses
(46)
(20)
(114)
(65)
Restructuring and other charges
(15)
(19)
(37)
(49)
Impairment of long-lived assets
(19)
(6)
(220)
(17)
Total Income from Operations
205
290
344
695
Operating Margin:
Versace
(6.2)
(1.0)
Jimmy Choo
5.5
9.3
2.2
6.2
Michael Kors
23.8
25.1
21.7
23.2
Capri Operating Margin
13.0
20.2
7.9
17.8
SCHEDULE 4
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
As of
Retail Store Information:
December 28, 2019
December 29, 2018
Versace
208
Jimmy Choo
223
206
Michael Kors
846
870
Total number of retail stores
1,277
1,076
SCHEDULE 5
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change
December 28,
December 29,
As
Constant
Total revenue:
Versace
195
NM
NM
Jimmy Choo
165
162
1.9
1.9
Michael Kors
1,211
1,276
(5.1)
(4.7)
Total revenue
1,571
1,438
9.2
9.6
Nine Months Ended
Change
December 28,
December 29,
As
Constant
Total revenue:
Versace
630
NM
NM
Jimmy Choo
448
451
(0.7)
0.9
Michael Kors
3,281
3,443
(4.7)
(3.7)
Total revenue
4,359
3,894
11.9
13.0
___________________
NM Not meaningful
SCHEDULE 6
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,
EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,
INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION, ERP IMPLEMENTATION COSTS AND
CAPRI TRANSFORMATION COSTS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 28, 2019
As
Impairment
Restructuring
Inventory
ERP
Capri Transformation
As
Gross profit
932
2
934
Operating expenses
727
(19)
(15)
(12)
(11)
670
Versace operating (loss) income
(12)
2
(10)
Total income from operations
205
19
15
2
12
11
264
Income before provision for income taxes
205
19
15
2
12
11
264
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(4)
7
3
3
3
12
Net income attributable to Capri
210
12
12
2
9
8
253
Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri
1.38
0.08
0.08
0.01
0.06
0.05
1.66
______________________
- Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 7
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,
EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,
INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION, ERP IMPLEMENTATION COSTS
CAPRI TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 28, 2019
As
Impairment
Restructuring
Inventory
ERP
Capri Transformation
Acquisition
As
Gross profit
2,640
13
2,653
Operating expenses
2,296
(220)
(37)
(29)
(13)
1,997
Versace operating income
(6)
13
7
Total income from operations
344
220
37
13
29
13
656
Foreign currency loss
4
(1)
3
Income before provision for income taxes
325
220
37
13
29
13
1
638
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(2)
44
8
3
7
4
64
Net income attributable to Capri
328
176
29
10
22
9
1
575
Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri
2.15
1.16
0.19
0.06
0.14
0.06
0.01
3.77
______________________
- Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 8
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,
EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS,
RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, AND
INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 29, 2018
As Reported
Impairment
Restructuring
Inventory
Acquisition
As Adjusted
Gross profit
873
1
874
Total operating expenses
583
(6)
(19)
558
Jimmy Choo operating income
15
1
16
Total income from operations
290
6
19
1
316
Foreign currency loss
43
(42)
1
Income before provision for income taxes
242
6
19
1
42
310
Provision for income taxes
42
1
3
(1)
45
Net income attributable to Capri
200
5
16
1
43
265
Diluted net income per ordinary share
Capri
1.33
0.03
0.11
0.29
1.76
______________________
- Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited.
SCHEDULE 9
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES,
EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES,
INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND
DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VERSACE
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended December 29, 2018
As Reported
Impairment Charges
Restructuring
Inventory
Acquisition
As Adjusted
Gross profit
2,387
6
2,393
Total operating expenses
1,692
(17)
(49)
1,626
Jimmy Choo operating income
28
6
34
Total income from operations
695
17
49
6
767
Foreign currency loss
79
(72)
7
Income before provision for income taxes
599
17
49
6
72
743
Provision for income taxes
76
3
7
1
(1)
86
Net income attributable to Capri
524
14
42
5
73
658
Diluted net income per ordinary share
Capri
3.46
0.09
0.28
0.03
0.49
4.35
______________________
- Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the Company's agreement to acquire Gianni Versace S.p.A.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005244/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Jennifer Davis
(201) 514-8234
Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com
Media:
Dinesh Kandiah
(917) 934-2427
Press@CapriHoldings.com