Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share Exceed Expectations

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended December 28, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005244/en/

VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Third quarter revenue growth of 9.2%

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.66

Repaid approximately $300 million of debt in the third quarter, and approximately $500 million year-to-date

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For the third quarter, we were pleased to deliver revenue and earnings per share above our expectations. Our revenue increase reflected the addition of Versace and growth from Jimmy Choo, while Michael Kors revenue was better than anticipated. The strategic initiatives for our recent acquisitions, Versace and Jimmy Choo, continue to gain traction, and we believe we are on the right path to position Michael Kors for future growth. Longer term, as we continue to execute against our strategies, we are confident in our ability to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth."

Mr. Idol continued, "We are in the midst of a dynamic global health emergency related to the coronavirus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of China, including our own employees located in this region, as well as all of those affected by the virus globally. We hope for a speedy and positive resolution to this crisis. The situation in China and the measures being taken to protect the population are having a material impact on our business. Given our current visibility, we now anticipate annual revenue of approximately $5.65 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.50. This estimate could materially change if the severity of the situation in China worsens."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

Overview of Capri Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Total revenue of $1.571 billion increased 9.2% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 9.6%.

Gross profit was $932 million and gross margin was 59.3%, compared to $873 million and 60.7% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $934 million and adjusted gross margin was 59.5%, compared to $874 million and 60.8% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $205 million and operating margin was 13.0% compared to $290 million and 20.2% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $264 million and operating margin was 16.8%, compared to $316 million and 22.0% in the prior year.

Net income was $210 million, or $1.38 per diluted share compared to $200 million, or $1.33 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $253 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $265 million or $1.76 per diluted share in the prior year.

Net inventory at December 28, 2019 was $960 million, a 25% increase compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting incremental Versace inventory. Michael Kors inventory declined 2% compared to the prior year.

Versace Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Versace revenue was $195 million and comparable store sales increased in the mid single digits on a constant currency basis compared to stand-alone results from the prior year. Versace continued to deliver double digit comparable store sales growth in the Americas and EMEA.

Versace operating loss was $12 million and operating margin was (6.2)%. Adjusted operating loss was $10 million and adjusted operating margin was (5.1)%.

Jimmy Choo Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $165 million increased 1.9% compared to the prior year on both a reported and constant currency basis. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales were flat. Comparable store sales increased in the Americas and EMEA.

Jimmy Choo operating income was $9 million and operating margin was 5.5%, compared to operating income of $15 million and operating margin of 9.3% in the prior year. In the prior year, adjusted operating income was $16 million and adjusted operating margin was 9.9%.

Michael Kors Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $1.211 billion decreased 5.1% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 4.7%. On a constant currency basis, comparable store sales decreased in the low single digits.

Michael Kors operating income was $288 million and operating margin was 23.8%, compared to $320 million and 25.1% in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.7 million of the Company's ordinary shares for approximately $100 million in open market transactions. As of December 28, 2019 the remaining availability under the Company's share repurchase program was $400 million.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Outlook

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, there has been an outbreak of coronavirus in China which the Company expects will materially impact its financial results. As of February 5, 2020, approximately 150 of the Company's 225 stores in mainland China are closed. Additionally, most of the stores that remain open are operating with reduced hours and experiencing significant declines in customer traffic. While this global health emergency is expected to be temporary, the duration and intensity of the disruption is uncertain, including potential broader impact outside of China if travel and tourist traffic is further restricted and there is a resulting decline in Chinese tourist spending in other regions. Given the dynamic nature of these circumstances, the Company currently expects the situation in China to reduce revenue by approximately $100 million and earnings per share by $0.40 to $0.45 for the fourth quarter and full year. This estimate could materially change if the severity of the situation worsens, including potential broader impact on our business outside the region if outbound travel and tourist traffic is further restricted out of China and into other countries and regions. In addition, given the lower than normal visibility, the Company will not be providing brand comparable store sales guidance ranges in the fourth quarter.

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $5.65 billion

Operating margin of approximately 13.7%

Net interest expense in a range of $15 million to $20 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 152 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 9.5%

Diluted earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.50

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $1.3 billion

Operating margin of approximately 9.0%

Net interest expense of approximately $0 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 152 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 7%

Diluted earnings per share of $0.68 to $0.73

For Versace, the Company expects the following.

Revenue of approximately $210 million

Positive operating margin reflecting an additional month in the quarter, December, partially offset by increased investments to support growth initiatives

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following.

Revenue of approximately $130 million

Operating margin improvement reflecting expense leverage and the normalization of strategic investments

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following.

Revenue of approximately $950 million

Operating margin to be below prior year due to the impact of the situation in China, partially offset by cost reductions associated with the fleet optimization program

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter results is scheduled for today, February 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until February 12, 2020. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 9391540. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures relating to certain one-time costs associated with the Jimmy Choo and Versace acquisitions, restructuring and non-cash impairment charges, transformation costs and ERP implementation costs. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding non-recurring items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "estimates", "synergy", "cost-saving", "projects", "goal", "strategy", "budget", "forecast" or "might" or, words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, share buybacks, dividend policy, losses and future prospects of the Company, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations, and benefits from any acquisition. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); future availability of credit; the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics (including the outbreak of the coronavirus and its potential impact on our future financial results), disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets (including the continuing business disruption in Hong Kong); adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Total revenue 1,571 1,438 4,359 3,894 Cost of goods sold 639 565 1,719 1,507 Gross profit 932 873 2,640 2,387 Total operating expenses 727 583 2,296 1,692 Income from operations 205 290 344 695 Other income, net (1) (2) (4) (4) Interest expense, net 3 7 19 21 Foreign currency (gain) loss (2) 43 4 79 Income before provision for income taxes 205 242 325 599 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4) 42 (2) 76 Net income 209 200 327 523 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (1) (1) Net income attributable to Capri 210 200 328 524 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 150,826,196 149,183,049 151,159,423 149,420,087 Diluted 152,154,372 150,268,424 152,354,936 151,457,921 Net income per ordinary share: Basic 1.39 1.34 2.17 3.50 Diluted 1.38 1.33 2.15 3.46

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) December 28,

2019 March 30,

2019 December 29,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 237 172 265 Receivables, net 321 383 291 Inventories, net 960 953 765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 263 221 2,119 Total current assets 1,781 1,729 3,440 Property and equipment, net 596 615 544 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,665 Intangible assets, net 2,225 2,293 1,133 Goodwill 1,681 1,659 780 Deferred tax assets 165 112 47 Other assets 212 242 85 Total assets 8,325 6,650 6,029 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 375 371 329 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 110 133 99 Accrued income taxes 30 34 23 Current operating lease liabilities 406 Short-term debt 1,031 630 579 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 353 374 357 Total current liabilities 2,305 1,542 1,387 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,751 Deferred rent 132 131 Deferred tax liabilities 440 438 182 Long-term debt 1,085 1,936 1,955 Other long-term liabilities 133 166 107 Total liabilities 5,714 4,214 3,762 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized;

216,906,643 shares issued and 149,012,245 outstanding at

December 28, 2019; 216,050,939 shares issued and 150,932,306 outstanding at March 30, 2019, and 213,432,129 shares issued and 148,313,496 outstanding at December 29, 2018 Treasury shares, at cost 67,894,398 shares at December 28, 2019; 65,118,633 shares at March 30, 2019; and 65,118,633 shares at December 29, 2018) (3,325) (3,223) (3,223) Additional paid-in capital 1,080 1,011 892 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29) (66) (93) Retained earnings 4,883 4,707 4,688 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 2,609 2,429 2,264 Noncontrolling interest 2 3 3 Total shareholders' equity 2,611 2,432 2,267 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,325 6,650 6,029

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas 41 133 EMEA 98 311 Asia 56 186 Versace Revenue 195 630 Jimmy Choo The Americas 34 29 85 75 EMEA 85 90 228 248 Asia 46 43 135 128 Jimmy Choo Revenue 165 162 448 451 Michael Kors The Americas 834 898 2,222 2,363 EMEA 239 244 652 677 Asia 138 134 407 403 Michael Kors Revenue 1,211 1,276 3,281 3,443 Total Revenue 1,571 1,438 4,359 3,894 Income (Loss) from Operations: Versace (12) (6) Jimmy Choo 9 15 10 28 Michael Kors 288 320 711 798 Total segment income from operations 285 335 715 826 Less: Corporate expenses (46) (20) (114) (65) Restructuring and other charges (15) (19) (37) (49) Impairment of long-lived assets (19) (6) (220) (17) Total Income from Operations 205 290 344 695 Operating Margin: Versace (6.2) (1.0) Jimmy Choo 5.5 9.3 2.2 6.2 Michael Kors 23.8 25.1 21.7 23.2 Capri Operating Margin 13.0 20.2 7.9 17.8

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 Versace 208 Jimmy Choo 223 206 Michael Kors 846 870 Total number of retail stores 1,277 1,076

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 195 NM NM Jimmy Choo 165 162 1.9 1.9 Michael Kors 1,211 1,276 (5.1) (4.7) Total revenue 1,571 1,438 9.2 9.6

Nine Months Ended Change December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace 630 NM NM Jimmy Choo 448 451 (0.7) 0.9 Michael Kors 3,281 3,443 (4.7) (3.7) Total revenue 4,359 3,894 11.9 13.0

___________________

NM Not meaningful

SCHEDULE 6 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION, ERP IMPLEMENTATION COSTS AND CAPRI TRANSFORMATION COSTS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 28, 2019 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri Transformation As

Adjusted Gross profit 932 2 934 Operating expenses 727 (19) (15) (12) (11) 670 Versace operating (loss) income (12) 2 (10) Total income from operations 205 19 15 2 12 11 264 Income before provision for income taxes 205 19 15 2 12 11 264 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4) 7 3 3 3 12 Net income attributable to Capri 210 12 12 2 9 8 253 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 1.38 0.08 0.08 0.01 0.06 0.05 1.66

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 7 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO VERSACE ACQUISITION, ERP IMPLEMENTATION COSTS CAPRI TRANSFORMATION COSTS AND FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS RELATED TO VERSACE (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 28, 2019 As

Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment ERP

Implementation Capri Transformation Acquisition

Foreign

Currency

Effects As

Adjusted Gross profit 2,640 13 2,653 Operating expenses 2,296 (220) (37) (29) (13) 1,997 Versace operating income (6) 13 7 Total income from operations 344 220 37 13 29 13 656 Foreign currency loss 4 (1) 3 Income before provision for income taxes 325 220 37 13 29 13 1 638 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (2) 44 8 3 7 4 64 Net income attributable to Capri 328 176 29 10 22 9 1 575 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 2.15 1.16 0.19 0.06 0.14 0.06 0.01 3.77

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 8 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, AND INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 29, 2018 As Reported Impairment

Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Gross profit 873 1 874 Total operating expenses 583 (6) (19) 558 Jimmy Choo operating income 15 1 16 Total income from operations 290 6 19 1 316 Foreign currency loss 43 (42) 1 Income before provision for income taxes 242 6 19 1 42 310 Provision for income taxes 42 1 3 (1) 45 Net income attributable to Capri 200 5 16 1 43 265 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 1.33 0.03 0.11 0.29 1.76

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Michael Kors Retail Fleet Optimization Plan, as well as transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 9 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED MEASURES, EXCLUDING LONG-LIVED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS, RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER CHARGES, INVENTORY STEP-UP RELATED TO JIMMY CHOO ACQUISITION, AND DERIVATIVE CONTRACT RELATED TO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VERSACE (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 29, 2018 As Reported Impairment Charges Restructuring

and Other

Charges(1) Inventory

Step-up

Adjustment Acquisition

Price

Derivative

Contract As Adjusted Gross profit 2,387 6 2,393 Total operating expenses 1,692 (17) (49) 1,626 Jimmy Choo operating income 28 6 34 Total income from operations 695 17 49 6 767 Foreign currency loss 79 (72) 7 Income before provision for income taxes 599 17 49 6 72 743 Provision for income taxes 76 3 7 1 (1) 86 Net income attributable to Capri 524 14 42 5 73 658 Diluted net income per ordinary share Capri 3.46 0.09 0.28 0.03 0.49 4.35

______________________

Includes store closure costs recorded in connection with the Retail Fleet Optimization Plan and other restructuring initiatives, transition costs recorded in connection with the acquisition of Jimmy Choo Group Limited and transaction and transition costs recorded in connection with the Company's agreement to acquire Gianni Versace S.p.A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005244/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Davis

(201) 514-8234

Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com



Media:

Dinesh Kandiah

(917) 934-2427

Press@CapriHoldings.com