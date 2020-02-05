The Japanese electronics company has produced a solid-state, dye-sensitized solar cell for integration into sensors and consumer electronics. The company says the device can generate electricity from indoor light.Ricoh Company Ltd has launched a solid-state, dye-sensitized solar cell for integration with sensors and other standalone devices that require low levels of electricity. The cells are connected in series to form modules. The largest module available - measuring 52x84mm and with an output of 230 microwatts - has been integrated into the 'Loopline T1' energy generating desk designed by ...

