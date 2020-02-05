

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined to $42.92 million or $1.34 per share, from $45.75 million or $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly total revenues were $217.19 million, up from $214.93 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenues of $205.9 million for the quarter.



Fourth quarter total transaction volume grew 5% from the prior-year quarter to $9.8 billion, a quarterly record, with debt financing volume down 6% and property sales volume up 96%.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, a 20% increase from the quarterly dividends declared in 2019. The dividend will be paid March 9, 2020 to all holders of record of restricted and unrestricted common stock and restricted stock units as of February 21, 2020.



