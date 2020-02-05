Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) - - Gridiron BioNutrients (OTCQB: GMVP), announces it has taken key steps into expanding its business within the CBD Oil processing space. Gridiron executed a Collaboration Agreement with Notis Global, Inc. (OTC: NGBL) and secured a Biomass Supply Agreement along with a revenue share for 2020 Biomass sales with Shi Farms located in Colorado.

Tim Orr, President of Gridiron BioNutrients commented, "We are excited to execute on these key steps to accelerate our business growth. We executed a Collaboration Agreement with Notis Global, Inc.; where each party brings their expertise to evaluate business opportunities within the hemp CBD supply chain including cultivation, extraction, purification and retail products. GMVP was issued 2.5 billion shares of NGBL common stock as consideration. Moreover, we also executed a Biomass Supply Agreement with Shi Farms, located in Colorado that provides us consistent Hemp Biomass supply on a monthly basis with fixed pricing. I believe executing these important steps will provide Gridiron positive momentum in moving its business forward."

GridIron recently received $499,500.00 of financing via a 10% Original Issue Discount 10% Convertible Redeemable Senior Secured Note. These funds will enable us to continue to expand into the CBD Oil processing space and allow us to consolidate our current capitalization table.

Please refer to the 8K for further details.

About Gridiron BioNutrients

Gridiron is in the CBD space with and has had a focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

