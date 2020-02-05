

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple has come out with a new redesigned Maps for all users in the United States. The new maps provide faster and more accurate navigation and comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports and malls across the country, making journeys easier.



Apple plans to launch the new Maps across Europe in the coming months.



The new map includes new features like Look Around and Collections.



People in more than 200 countries and territories use Apple's app to navigate on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, and in the car with CarPlay.



Building on the new map, iOS 13 introduced many new features that help users navigate and explore the world. 'Look Around' helps users from anywhere in the world to navigate through New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston and Oahu.



Users can share lists of their favorite restaurants, places they want to visit or top sites for their next big vacation using 'Collections.'



'Flight status' provides intelligence to scan for information stored in Mail, Calendar or Wallet on flight information for terminals, gate locations and departure times, as well as flight changes or cancellations for upcoming travel.



Other notable features in Apple Maps include Real-time transit, Share ETA, Indoor Maps, Siri Natural Language Guidance and Flyover.



Apple said it will keep personal information safe and has built privacy into the core of Maps. With Maps, no sign-in is required and it is not connected to an Apple ID. Personalized features, such as suggesting departure time to make the next appointment, are created using on-device intelligence.



