

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



-Earnings: -$21.1 million in Q2 vs. -$960.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q2 vs. -$1.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.2 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $2.34 billion in Q2 vs. $2.51 billion in the same period last year.



