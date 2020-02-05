

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $593 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $436 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $322 million or $2.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $16.30 billion from $14.17 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $322 Mln. vs. $480 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.20 -Revenue (Q4): $16.30 Bln vs. $14.17 Bln last year.



