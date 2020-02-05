A representative study reveals: 78% of people suffer from sleep disorders

Healthy sleep is an essential part of a healthy life. However, more and more people have problems to get enough quality sleep. According to a nationwide representative CATI survey conducted in 2019 by the opinion research and consulting institute Mente>factum with 1,005 participants, 78% of the Germans suffer from sleep disorders an alarming finding considering how important healthy sleep is for our well-being. "In line with our company motto 'More quality for your life', we wanted to develop an effective product for this target group that does not cause addiction. The result is Night Master, the latest member of our LR LIFETAKT product family," says Andreas Friesch, CEO and management spokesman of LR Health Beauty.

The direct sales company officially launched the innovative sleeping drink at the beginning of February. LR LIFETAKT Night Master supports the body's own sleeping rhythm due to its unique Triple Effect. The new product is based on a highly effective formula made of natural and scientifically proven ingredients, such as Aloe vera, saffron and hops extract. "Night Master provides a holistic approach to the topic of sleep. The unique triple effect ensures a restful sleep in the long-term in a healthy way. In a nutshell, this means falling asleep faster, sleeping through deeply and waking up rested. All of this makes Night Master a very effective nutritional supplement", explains LR nutrition expert Dr. Sven Werchan.

When developing the product, LR placed great emphasis on keeping on the pulse of time while ensuring a high level of tolerability. That is why Night Master is 100% vegan and free of gluten, lactose and sugar.

