

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects earnings in a range of $17.76 to $18.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $18.25 to $18.75 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUMANA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de