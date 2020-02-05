Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.51p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---