Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.7732 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2192614 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 44765 EQS News ID: 968565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)