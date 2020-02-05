Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 213.5203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13839130 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 44774 EQS News ID: 968583 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)