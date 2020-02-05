Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2306 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13394425 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 44778 EQS News ID: 968591 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 05, 2020 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)