Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.6607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 108667357 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 44795 EQS News ID: 968625 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)