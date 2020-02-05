

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $210 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $253 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.44 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $253 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.73 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.3 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.65 Bln



