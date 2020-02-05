The "2020 Spain Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostic Analyzers and Reagents for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Test, Emerging technologies, Latest Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author's new report is a strategic analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the Spanish clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic markets during the next five years. The report explores future trends in the Spanish market; provides estimates of the specimen, test and sales volumes, as well as major suppliers sales and market shares; compares features of leading analyzers; profiles key competitors; and identifies specific product and marketing opportunities emerging during the next five years.

The report provides five-year volume and sales forecasts for over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays performed in hospitals, commercial laboratories, physician offices, and ambulatory care centers, including controls, calibrators and consumables.

Rationale

The clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic markets are undergoing significant transformation, caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments, like routine chemistry, are already resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace creates exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, and calibrators.

Strategic Recommendations

New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

The companies analyzed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, DiaSorin, Eiken Chemical, Fujirebio, Grifols, Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen, Kyowa Medex, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher, Tosoh, Wako.

Tests Analyzed in the Report:

Routine Clinical Chemistry

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, AST/SGOT, Bilirubin, Bilirubin Direct, Bilirubin Total, BNP, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcium, Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Cardio CRP, Chloride, Cholesterol, Creatine Kinase (CK), CK-MB, Creatinine, Cystatin C, Ferritin, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL Cholesterol, Homocysteine, hs-CRP, Insulin, Iron, Iron Total Binding Capacity, Iron Unsaturated Binding Capacity, LDH, LDL Cholesterol, LDL Cholesterol Direct, Lipase, Lipoprotein a, Magnesium, Microalbumin, NT-proBNP, Phosphorus, Potassium, Sodium, ST2, Total Protein, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Digoxin, Everolimus, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin.

Endocrine Function

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Uptake, Free T3, T4, Free T4, TBG, Testosterone, Thyroglobulin Ab, TPO Ab, TSH.

Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry

AFP, CA 15-3/27-29, CA 19-9, CEA, Ferritin, Follate (Folic Acid), Glycosylated Hemoglobin, HCG, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3, Occult Blood, PAP, PSA, Thyroglobulin, Vitamin B-12.

Immunoproteins

C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis.

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxyphene, Tricyclic Antidepressants.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Comprehensive review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers.

Test volume and sales forecasts for over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, by market segment.

Current and Emerging Products

Analysis of current and emerging clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic tests.

Review of current instrumentation technologies, and feature comparison of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC analyzers.

Technology Review

Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential market applications.

Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

