Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.3479 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13516000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 44836 EQS News ID: 968707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 06:43 ET (11:43 GMT)