Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.8017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226224 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 44933 EQS News ID: 968901 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 06:47 ET (11:47 GMT)