Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:48 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3085358 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745

February 05, 2020 06:48 ET (11:48 GMT)