Growing Optimism in Emerging Markets, Fintech Company CGTRADE Expands Its Business in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Towards the end of 2019, a majority of funds and financial institutions including Bridgewater and UBS, has shown optimism towards the development potential of emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Investment advisory companies are eyeing for development opportunities in Asia Pacific market. This includes United States fintech investment advisory company CGQuant and its subsidiary CGTrade. CGTrade has set up operation centres across Asia Pacific regions including Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong. The company, utilizing powerful internal and external resources of CGQuant including AI big data algorithms, provides top-level financial investment and brokerage services for investors in the Asia Pacific region. The company strives for long-term developments in the Asia Pacific market.

Arnald Haynes, chief operation officer of CGTrade Europe, said that given the recent political risks, investors were considering a relocation of assets in emerging markets in Asia Pacific. As long as uncertainty in trades was restricted, investors could benefit from these allocations of assets. The relaxation of monetary policy among global banks as well as the fact that the Asian economy is bottoming out has provided an even more favourable environment for a rising Asian stock market. The Asian stock market was expected to experience a rebound. The Chinese stocks were particularly expected to outperform the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Arnald also said that given the improved profit forecast and risk-on sentiments from investors, the company has a positive forecast in Asian stock markets (except Japan market). Arnald is particularly positive on the prospects of China's stock market in 2020, especially the stocks in relation to the internet and 5G technology. "Emerging markets will expect positive returns and accelerate growth in 2020 because of the continued Quantitative Easing policies, low oil price and strong growth of the USD and Euro."

When being asked why the company decided to enter the Asia Pacific market at this time, Arnald mentioned the core value and background of the company. He said that CGQuant was found in 2017, a fintech company enhanced by AI and big data; CGQuant managed over $100 million worth of assets for investors; With a robust background in financial technology, the company's online broker CGTrade was one of the fastest-growing internet brokers in North America; Their companies were constantly exploring new opportunities for growth. In 2020, the company was eyeing emerging markets in Asia Pacific.

In terms of trading products, in addition to mainstream CFD trading, CGTrade also provides other investment instruments including stock index, CFDs, energy, gold, silver and other mainstream trading products. CGTrade has won the Best Trading Platform of European Broker Award in 2019. When being asked the reason for the rapid growth of the company, Arnald said that this was due to the fact that the company provides competitive financial products. CGTrade has always valued technology. The company has invested a huge amount of capital in technology to improve the speed of processing investors' orders so as to meet the various needs of customers in all types of transactions.

Finally, the chief analyst of CGTrade Schwarz mentioned his views on A-shares. He advised investors to focus on the A-shares of the Chinese market in 2020. While showing optimism towards the Chinese market, he was particularly positive on the high-end equipment manufacturing sector and technology sectors.

Regarding the company's development direction and core strategy for 2020, Arnald mentioned that the company would focus on artificial intelligence. The company will continue to grow via innovation and advanced analytical capabilities of AI. With the help of artificial intelligence, CGTrade is developing new service models for users. Technology will simplify the process and bring great convenience to small and medium investors for advanced investment experiences.

About CGTrade and CGQuant

USA: CG Quant Research LLC is authorised and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) CRD# 290775, SEC#:801-112127

Eastern Europe: CGTrade Limited is authorised and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission, FSC#: C118023669 & Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority, FSA#: 25355 IBC 2019

North America: CGTrade Limited is authorised and regulated by the Canada Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center, MSB#: M19530398

Asia Pacific: CGTrade PTY LTD is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission, ACN#: 638 187 649

