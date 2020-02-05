Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PV29 ISIN: CA37186Q3089 Ticker-Symbol: 4TE3 
Tradegate
05.02.20
09:28 Uhr
0,272 Euro
+0,008
+3,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,263
0,273
14:15
0,264
0,272
09:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENESIS METALS
GENESIS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENESIS METALS CORP0,272+3,03 %