

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.36 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $11.87 billion from $11.00 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.98 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $11.87 Bln vs. $11.00 Bln last year.



