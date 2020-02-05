Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1515.3592 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40830586 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 44891 EQS News ID: 968817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 05, 2020 06:49 ET (11:49 GMT)