Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Feb-2020 / 12:55 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.0224 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16555001 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827

February 05, 2020 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT)