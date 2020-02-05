The global water-soluble pods packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing concerns over health and the environment have increased the consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly cosmetics and personal care products. To capitalize on this consumer trend, cosmetic and personal care manufacturers are introducing all-natural and organic products and adopting eco-friendly and sustainable packaging. This is increasing the growth opportunities for market vendors as water-soluble pods are bio-degradable in nature. Some cosmetic manufacturers are partnering with water-soluble pods packaging vendors to ensure effective packaging solutions for their products. Therefore, the rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging is expected to drive the growth of the global water-soluble pods packaging market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for single-dose packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market: Rising Demand for Single-Dose Packaging

Changing lifestyles of people in developed countries have increased the demand for single-dose consumer goods packaging solutions. In addition, the rising demand for portable packaging has led many cosmetic manufacturers to focus on single-dose packaging to offer convenience for customers. The growing requirements of single-dose packaging across end-user industries will influence the demand for water-soluble pods packaging during the forecast period.

"Increasing preference for sustainable packaging and the adoption of water-soluble films in food packaging will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global water-soluble pods packaging marketbyapplication (homecare, agrochemical, and other applications) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the rising demand for water-soluble pods packaging from agrochemical, homecare, and personal care industries in the region.

