

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales grew for a seventh successive month in December, but at a slightly slower pace, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales excluding automobile trade grew a calendar adjusted 0.8 percent from November, when they rose 1 percent.



Automotive fuel sales grew 2.3 percent and sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased 1.3 percent. Sales of non-food products rose 0.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 8.3 percent after a 6.4 percent rise in the previous month.



In the January to December period, retail sales rose a non-adjusted 7.2 percent.



